HRCP concerned over uncertainty surrounding general elections

ISLAMABAD - The governing council of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over the uncertainty surrounding the general elections, as the ECP has started the process of delimitation of constituencies. The commission in a statement asked the top election regulatory to announce an election schedule that polls are held as close as possible to the stipulated 90-day period.
The statement said the commission believed constituencies must also be completed quickly and efficiently and under no circumstances used as an excuse to delay the elections any further. HRCP is concerned by the scope for manipulating the electoral process by institutions such as NADRA and urges the ECP to guard against this possibility, it says.
