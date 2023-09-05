HRCP concerned over uncertainty surrounding general elections

ISLAMABAD - The governing coun­cil of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over the uncer­tainty surrounding the general elections, as the ECP has started the pro­cess of delimitation of constituencies. The com­mission in a statement asked the top election regulatory to announce an election schedule that polls are held as close as possible to the stipulated 90-day period.

The statement said the commission believed constituencies must also be completed quickly and efficiently and un­der no circumstances used as an excuse to de­lay the elections any fur­ther. HRCP is concerned by the scope for manip­ulating the electoral pro­cess by institutions such as NADRA and urges the ECP to guard against this possibility, it says.

