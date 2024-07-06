Ejaz Tufail to head NAVTTC Working Group

LAHORE - Ejaz Tufail, chairman of All Pakistan Small Gems, Jewellers and Traders Association, has been appointed head of NAVTTC Working Group to review and develop qualifications for mining and mineral industry. A meeting of stakeholders engagement with mining and mineral industry was held at NAVTTC head office. During the meeting, executive director directed to constitute a working group to look after the matters related to mining and mineral industry. According to the notification issued by NAVTTC, Ejaz Tufail, Chairman APSGJTA, was appointed as group leader while Dr Habib ur Rehman , Shuja-ur-Rehman and Imran Zafar will be members of the group. Israr Ahmad, Principal KP TEVTA, was appointed coopted member and NAVTTC representatives (SS&C) wing will be convener of the group.