Gold rate up by Rs1,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,100 and was sold at Rs244,400 on Friday against its sale at Rs243,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs944 to Rs209,534 from Rs208,590 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs192,072 from Rs191,207, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,850 and Rs2,443.41 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $2,364 from $2,3355, the Association reported.