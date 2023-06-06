Tuesday, June 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM appeals to public for discontinuing plastic use

CM appeals to public for discontinuing plastic use
Agencies
June 06, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   A ban has been imposed on the use of plastic items in the Chief Minister’s Office as Caretaker Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi has appealed to the public to discontinue the use of plastic items. In his message on the World Environment Day, Mohsin Naqvi stated, “The day is a renewal of our commitment to defeating plastic pollution.” He emphasized that the continuous increase in environmental pollu­tion is alarming. The CM added that plastic bags pose a threat not only to humans but also to wildlife and forests. Mohsin Naqvi empha­sized that the sustainability and survival of human life depend on an environmentally friendly ap­proach.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1685938216.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023