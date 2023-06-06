CM appeals to public for discontinuing plastic use

LAHORE - A ban has been imposed on the use of plastic items in the Chief Minister’s Office as Caretaker Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi has appealed to the public to discontinue the use of plastic items. In his message on the World Environment Day, Mohsin Naqvi stated, “The day is a renewal of our commitment to defeating plastic pollution.” He emphasized that the continuous increase in environmental pollu­tion is alarming. The CM added that plastic bags pose a threat not only to humans but also to wildlife and forests. Mohsin Naqvi empha­sized that the sustainability and survival of human life depend on an environmentally friendly ap­proach.