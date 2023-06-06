PM directs to take special measures in budget to provide relief to masses

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given categorical instructions for the provision of direct subsidy on fertilizers to farmers and expand the Benazir Income Support Programme in order to provide relief to the poor and the middle class.

Chairing a meeting on relief measures in the upcoming budget for the poor and the middle segments of the society in Islamabad, he directed to take special measures in the budget for the masses in spite of economic challenges.

He said maximum relief should be provided to the people by ensuring the best use of available resources. He said a comprehensive plan on provision of direct subsidy on fertilizers should be presented.

The Prime Minister said solarization of tube-wells will reduce the fuel import bill and farmers' per acre production cost.

He said the government immediately reduced the prices of petroleum products in line with the international market.

The Prime Minister said dividends of reduction in oil prices should be passed on to the common man.