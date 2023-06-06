Tuesday, June 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM directs to take special measures in budget to provide relief to masses

PM directs to take special measures in budget to provide relief to masses
Web Desk
11:27 AM | June 06, 2023
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given categorical instructions for the provision of direct subsidy on fertilizers to farmers and expand the Benazir Income Support Programme in order to provide relief to the poor and the middle class. 

Chairing a meeting on relief measures in the upcoming budget for the poor and the middle segments of the society in Islamabad, he directed to take special measures in the budget for the masses in spite of economic challenges.

 He said maximum relief should be provided to the people by ensuring the best use of available resources. He said a comprehensive plan on provision of direct subsidy on fertilizers should be presented.

The Prime Minister said solarization of tube-wells will reduce the fuel import bill and farmers' per acre production cost.

He said the government immediately reduced the prices of petroleum products in line with the international market.

The Prime Minister said dividends of reduction in oil prices should be passed on to the common man.

US wants to see prosperous and stable Pakistan: State Department

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1686029989.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023