All bar councils condemn May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Provincial Bar Coun­cils have strongly condemned May 9 violent protests and attacks on pri­vate and public/Army properties in different parts of the country.

In this regard, a joint meeting of Vice-Chairmen, Chairmen Executive Committee, Members Judicial Com­mission of Pakistan, of the Pakistan and Provincial/Islamabad Bar Coun­cils was held Wednesday at PBC of­fice, which was presided over by Haroon-ur-Rashid, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council in the Chair.

The meeting considered the “cur­rent confrontation between the Par­liament and the Supreme Court of Pakistan on constitutional matters and other important issues”.

It resolved that Supreme Court (Prac­tice and Procedure) Act, 2023, has been duly enacted by the Parliament while exercising its powers under Arti­cle 191 of the Constitution. It said that legal fraternity have struggled for this law over two decades. It, therefore, re­solved that Supreme Court may kind­ly withdraw the restraining order dated 13-04-2023. The meeting de­manded that Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Act, 2023, which is beneficial legislation to pro­vide remedy to general public and not for elite class, should not be suspend­ed in any manner whatsoever.

The meeting demanded that Audio Leaks Commission should work in­dependently, which shall present its report to the federal government as per TORs mentioned in notification, to verify all the audio leaks so that the public at large should know the truth and actual position about the Audio Leaks for their ultimate solution as per law of land. The meeting also de­manded implementation of the Law­yers Welfare and Protection Act, 2023 and the government should commu­nicate to all the Inspector Generals of Provinces to incorporate in the FIRs with relevant provisions and Federal Ministry of Law should also make its Rules, with immediate effect. It was demanded that elevation of judges in superior courts should be made on se­niority basis and rules of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan should be re-framed without any delay after consul­tation with relevant stakeholders indi­vidually and the Bar Councils.