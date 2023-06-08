All bar councils condemn May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Provincial Bar Councils have strongly condemned May 9 violent protests and attacks on private and public/Army properties in different parts of the country.
In this regard, a joint meeting of Vice-Chairmen, Chairmen Executive Committee, Members Judicial Commission of Pakistan, of the Pakistan and Provincial/Islamabad Bar Councils was held Wednesday at PBC office, which was presided over by Haroon-ur-Rashid, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council in the Chair.
The meeting considered the “current confrontation between the Parliament and the Supreme Court of Pakistan on constitutional matters and other important issues”.
It resolved that Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, has been duly enacted by the Parliament while exercising its powers under Article 191 of the Constitution. It said that legal fraternity have struggled for this law over two decades. It, therefore, resolved that Supreme Court may kindly withdraw the restraining order dated 13-04-2023. The meeting demanded that Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Act, 2023, which is beneficial legislation to provide remedy to general public and not for elite class, should not be suspended in any manner whatsoever.
The meeting demanded that Audio Leaks Commission should work independently, which shall present its report to the federal government as per TORs mentioned in notification, to verify all the audio leaks so that the public at large should know the truth and actual position about the Audio Leaks for their ultimate solution as per law of land. The meeting also demanded implementation of the Lawyers Welfare and Protection Act, 2023 and the government should communicate to all the Inspector Generals of Provinces to incorporate in the FIRs with relevant provisions and Federal Ministry of Law should also make its Rules, with immediate effect. It was demanded that elevation of judges in superior courts should be made on seniority basis and rules of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan should be re-framed without any delay after consultation with relevant stakeholders individually and the Bar Councils.