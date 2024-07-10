Fire ravages Islamabad's H-9 Bazaar

Several shops were engulfed on Wednesday as sudden fire erupted in the H-9 Bazaar of the capital.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 officials, five fire brigade vehicles and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) teams were busy in extinguishing the fire.

Assistant Commissioner I-9 also reached the spot for supervising the rescue activity.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the untoward incident by ordering Commissioner Islamabad to reach the affected site to examine the situation.

Furthermore, Naqvi also instructed to enhance the resources of the Rescue 1122 and Fire brigade to mitigate the disasters caused by incidents of fire eruption.

