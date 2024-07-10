IG Islamabad holds meeting for reviewing Muharram security

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over crucial meetings at the Central Police Office Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by all division DIGs, DG Safe City, and other senior police officers, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. During the meeting, IG Islamabad reviewed the security arrangements for Muharram. He directed all officers to personally oversee the security measures during Muharram-ul-Harram, remain vigilant to maintain law and order, and perform their duties in accordance with the security plan devised. IG Islamabad also met with the Law Officer of Islamabad Police and his team. He reviewed the progress of pending court cases and issued directives regarding their resolution, after obtaining legal consultations.

Furthermore, IG Islamabad held a meeting with AIG Establishment Abdul Haq Umrani and other officers regarding the new recruitment process in Islamabad Police. Important decisions regarding the recruitment process were made during the meeting.

He directed that, the recruitment process be kept completely transparent and all stages be completed promptly and efficiently. IG Islamabad also visited the Imambargah Jamia-tul-Murtaza in G-9/4. He reviewed the security arrangements at the Imambargah, met with police officers deployed on security duty, and directed them to remain vigilant at all times and keep an eye on suspicious elements.

He emphasized that no negligence or carelessness will be tolerated in ensuring the protection of the lives and property of the public. Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Syed Ali Raza has issued directions and advice to police officers and citizens. He emphasized the importance of professionalism, discipline, and cooperation in ensuring a safe and peaceful observance of this significant time. In his address to the police force, DIG Syed Ali Raza commended the officers for their unwavering commitment and exemplary performance during previous years.

“As you perform your duties in a professional manner during Muharram every year, InshAllah you will prove this time too that you are the most trained force,” he stated.

He urged officers to ensure timely completion of their duties and maintain the highest standards of discipline to uphold law and order. DIG Islamabad Ali Raza reassured citizens of the police’s dedication to their safety, declaring that the Islamabad Police would go to any extent to protect lives and property. “Every action of the police is for the safety of the citizens,” he emphasized, urging the public to support the police and report any emergencies or illegal activities promptly.

Highlighting the importance of community cooperation, DIG Islamabad Ali Raza stated, “No action is possible without the cooperation of citizens. God willing, we will ensure your safety.” He encouraged citizens to view the police as their protectors and to refrain from interpreting any actions by the city police as offensive, as their primary goal is to ensure public safety. In recognition of the hard work and dedication of the police force, DIG Islamabad promised to encourage and commend officers for their excellent performance of duties. He reinforced the message that the safety of citizens’ lives and property is the top priority for the Islamabad Police. The DIG’s message comes as a reminder of the collective responsibility of both the police force and citizens to work together for a peaceful and secure Muharram.