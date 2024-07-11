LRCA delegation discusses cricket promotion with Thailand influentials

LAHORE - A delegation from the Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), led by Mr. Abid Hussain, Manager of Cricket Operations, engaged in fruitful discussions on the promotion of cricket in Thailand with key local influencers.

The delegation included prominent figures such as Ejaz Butt, President of the North Zone, and Asif Aziz, a Level-II qualified coach. They were warmly welcomed by Kashif Aziz, the head of the renowned Makkan Azan food chain, known for being the only Halal food restaurant in Khao Lak.

Kashif Aziz, along with Mr. Zahid Khan, owner of another Halal food restaurant, Khan Baba, located in Kata Beach, Phuket, has been actively involved in developing cricket in Thailand. Their efforts focus on creating a supportive environment for the sport, particularly among the locals, interested in the game of cricket.

During the meeting, the LRCA delegation assured their full support for the promotion and betterment of cricket in Phuket and Khao Lak. They discussed potential collaborations, including providing resources and expertise to enhance the cricketing infrastructure and training programs in the region.

In return, Mr. Khan and Mr. Aziz offered their services to the LRCA officials and visiting cricketers, including accommodation and Halal food arrangements. This gesture aims to foster mutual understanding and cooperation, ensuring that Pakistani cricketers feel at home while promoting cricket in Thailand.

The discussions also touched upon the potential for organizing cricket tournaments and training camps, leveraging the expertise of both Pakistani and Thai cricket enthusiasts. The delegation expressed optimism about the future of cricket in Thailand, highlighting the importance of such international collaborations in promoting the sport globally.