Maryam Nawaz announces 1,224 flats for labourers, hostels for women

Punjab CM has announced 1,224 flats for labourers in Taxila and Sundar labour colonies without any cost.

The key decisions were made about labourers’ welfare in a session chaired by the chief minister.

During the session, the Labour Department’s performance was reviewed and officials briefed the CM on the performance.

The projects related to workers scholarship programme, labour colonies, and health facilities for labourers were reviewed in the session.

The Punjab CM also directed to pay Rs6 billion dues of death and marriage grants for labourers. Building of two hostels for women workers in garment city was approved on the instructions of .

She also announced a free accommodation facility for 704 women workers in Sheikhupura.

The CM also directed to ensure implementation of labour reforms, occupational safety and health and laws about minimum wages.

CM asserted that the minimum wage of Rs37, 000 would be enforced by taking all stakeholders on board. She highlighted that every worker’s protection was the responsibility of the government.

She stated the challenges faced by labourers and stressed the need to implement workplace safety protocol and SOPs and provisions of safety gear for sanitary staff.