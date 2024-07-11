Traders bodies support Businessman Forum in SCCI polls

Peshawar - United Markets’ Association and traders’ organisations of Peshawar Cantt expressed confidence in the Businessman Forum leadership and announced their support in the upcoming election of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry held in the chairmanship of its president Fuad Ishaq at chamber house on Wednesday, in which besides the Businessman Forum senior leader Ilyas Bilour, SCCI vice president Ejaz Afridi, Anjuman e Tajran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Shaukat Ali, former president of the chamber Zulfiqar Ali, other office-bearers Shahid Hussain, Inayat Khan, and leaders of traders attached with business of mobile and accessories, in Deans Trade Center, Time Center, Bilour Plaza, United Mobile Plaza, Falak Syer Plaza, presidents and general secretaries of traders bodies were participated.

In the meeting the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq also presented a resolution against the imposition of 2.5 percent tax on flour in retail and sale which was unanimously approved by the house. They also strongly condemned the government move of imposing excessive taxes in the budget and asked the government to withdraw forthwith and enforce business-friendly policies.

The meeting termed the ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’ introduced by the government as an anti-trader scheme and unanimously rejected it. Slating the government over imposition of excessive taxation measures in the budget, Fuad Ishaq said that business community and common people are in great trouble owing to rising inflation and additional taxes.

He added people have been compelled to sale essential items as to pay heavy electricity and gas bills.

The SCCI chief revealed that more than 4.8million children are out of schools only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is alarming and a matter of grave concern for the government and authorities concerned. He also said that the economy can be fixed with the assistance from business community, so the government should provide special relief to traders and introduce business friendly policies.

Earlier the trade leaders from Peshawar Cantt while speaking on the occasion reposed trust in the Businessman Forum leadership and announced to support them in the upcoming elections of the SCCI.

The meeting was also addressed by the BF leader Ilyas Bilour, traders leaders Shaukat Ali, Inayat and others and highlighted the role of the chamber in resolution of business community issues and urged to support the Businessman Forum in the upcoming SCCI elections.