University of Lahore hosts World University Ranking Award Ceremony

LAHORE - World University Ranking Award Ceremony was held at University of Lahore in which Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr Shahid Munir was the chief guest and Regional Manager QS Ranking Rami Aud participated as guest of honour.

In the award ceremony, Deputy Chairman Board of Governors of the University of Lahore Uzair Rauf, Rector Professor Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Director QEC Syed Faizan Haider, Senior Consultant QS Zaeem Siddiqui, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor Vice chancellors and faculty members of more than 30 universities including Rauf Azam, Talat Nasir Pasha participated.

Speaking at the distribution of the QS World Ranking Award, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir said that for the past three years, Pakistani universities have progressed in the QS and Times Higher Education rankings and in both the rankings, Pakistani universities are among the best in the world. Rector Professor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while speaking said that there were 9 indicators in the QS ranking earlier. Three more have been added, which has further improved the quality of the ranking. Universities need to focus on both teaching and research. 14 Pakistani universities have made it to the international rankings. Award certificates were distributed to the vice chancellors and representatives of the universities.