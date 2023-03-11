ISLAMABAD - Earlier this week, a group of businesspeople went from Lahore and Karachi to the garrison city of Rawalpindi to meet with Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir. Additional information has emerged regarding this meeting.
The aircraft of Muhammad Ali Tabba transported five businessmen from Karachi. Five additional businesspeople from Lahore joined them. All of the businessmen flew from Lahore on Punjab CM Naqvi's plane, and Mohsin Naqvi oversaw all of the preparations. Businessman Gohar Ejaz was the second-most significant guy in the arrangements. As soon as they reached Islamabad, the businessmen met with Asif Ali Zardari, who told them that things would improve and that everyone understood the situation would be severe when they assumed power a year ago. Zardari expressed similar upbeat sentiments later in the day in Vehari, and downplayed economic default. At the Army House meeting, businesses, notably from Karachi, expressed grave concerns about the economy and inquired as to when the elections would be held. They believed the elections would stabilise the country, which was facing tremendous polarisation at the time. The attendees deliberated whether elections would bring stability to the country. The meeting lasted for three and a half hours, and the businesspeople were impressed by the Chief’s grasp of the Quran and his poise as he recited verses to express optimism that things will improve. Notwithstanding the obstacles, the Chief felt optimistic about the nation’s future. During the discussion, it was revealed that President Alvi had requested a meeting between the army chief and Imran Khan. The army leader rebuffed the proposal, emphasizing that the military should not be involved in politics. Gen. Asim is very clear that the current political stalemate should be solved by the politicians themselves. Some businesspeople who used to interact with the previous Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said that the current Army Chief, General Asim, was humble and easy to talk to, while the previous Army Chief, Bajwa, was overbearing and conniving.