PML- Q severs seat adjustment with PML-N

LAHORE - In a significant turn of events preceding the February 8 elections, the PML-Q, led by Ch Shujat Hussain, has opted not to engage in seat adjustments with the PML-N, a party aiming for its fourth stint in power.
The decision stems from the PML-N’s move to field candidates against the PML-Q, prompting the Q-league to reevaluate its strategy in an emergency meeting held under the chairmanship of PML-Q President Ch Shujat Hussain on Friday.
During the meeting, PML-Q leaders expressed their concern over the issuance of tickets by the PML-N to candidates who would be contesting against their own. Consequently, a unanimous decision was reached not to engage in seat adjustments with the PML-N. A party spokesman emphasized that the PML-Q, committed to the country’s development and prosperity, would not compromise its principles for personal gain. “The PML-Q will not make seat adjustments with the PML-N for personal gain,” the spokesman asserted, highlighting the party’s refusal to succumb to what they perceived as PML-N’s hypocrisy and double standards. He further stated that the PML-Q, led by Ch Shujat Hussain, has a history of prioritizing the nation’s well-being over individual interests, and this commitment remains unwavering. Ch Salik Hussain, expressing his stance after the meeting, revealed that the PML-N had issued tickets against him and his brother Chaudhry Shafi Hussain from Gujarat. In a post on X, Ch Salik Hussain conveyed their readiness to contest without seat adjustments. He emphasized the PML-Q’s dedication to standing with its committed candidates, even if the PML-N chose to contest against them. The message was clear: they were prepared for a face-off in the electoral arena. The PML-N has fielded eight candidates in Gujrat district, three against National Assembly seats and five for the provincial legislature. The National Assembly candidates of PML-N include Chaudhry Abid Raza (NA-62), Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gul (NA-63), and Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed Abbas Siddhu (NA-65). Concurrently, those vying for provincial constituencies are Muhammad Hanif Malik (PP-27), Shabbir Ahmed (PP-28), Nawabzada Haider Mehdi (PP-29), Major (retd) Moin Nawaz Warraich (PP-30), Mohammad Ali (PP-33), and Mian Tariq Mehmood (PP-34). According to PML-Q sources, Ch Shujat had expressed a desire for seat adjustments on various seats beyond those secured in the 2018 elections. These seats comprised four National Assembly and eight provincial assembly positions. Notably, PML-Q leaders Salik, Monis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, and Tariq Bashir Cheema achieved success in the National Assembly constituencies. It’s noteworthy that the PML-N had initially offered seat adjustments to the PML-Q limited to its main leadership, excluding candidates not affiliated with the Shujat family. Ch Salik Hussain clarified that such partial seat adjustments were unacceptable to them, underlining the importance of a more comprehensive and inclusive approach. The repercussions of the PML-Q’s decision are significant. If the party proceeds into the elections without seat adjustments and manages to secure three to four National Assembly seats along with an increased number of provincial seats, it could potentially disadvantage the PML-N. This becomes crucial in scenarios where a few votes make a significant impact, especially in a hung parliament. The PPP might leverage this situation post-election, capitalizing on the value of even two to three votes in the event of a closely contested political scenario.