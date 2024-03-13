Rizwan, Johnson power Multan Sultans to 185/4 against Gladiators

LAHORE - Brilliant performances by Cap­tain Mohammad Rizwan and Johnson Charles propelled the Multan Sultans to an impres­sive 185/4 in the 30th match of the HBL PSL 9 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday night.

The innings commenced with the Multan Sultans losing an ear­ly wicket, Yasir Khan, who fell for 12 runs, caught by Evans off the bowling of Mohammad Amir in the 3rd over. However, this early setback was quickly overshad­owed by a masterclass in batting from Rizwan and Charles.

Rizwan, known for his stra­tegic gameplay and resilience, crafted a magnificent 69 off 47 balls, a knock adorned with 1 four and 4 towering sixes. His partnership with Charles, who unleashed a blistering 53 off just 29 deliveries, featuring 6 fours and 3 sixes, was the cor­nerstone of the Sultans’ innings.

Usman Khan also contributed a valuable 21 runs, helping to stabilize the innings after the early loss. Iftikhar Ahmed’s cam­eo of 20 not out off 8 balls to­wards the end, including 2 fours and a six, along with Tayyab Ta­hir’s quick 3 not out, propelled the Sultans to their final tally.

Quetta Gladiators’ bowlers struggled to contain the on­slaught, despite Mohammad Amir’s efforts, who finished with 2 wickets for 40 runs. Moham­mad Wasim and Abrar Ahmed managed to claim one wicket each, but the Gladiators’ bowl­ing attack was largely unable to thwart the Sultans’ charge. The fall of wickets at crucial junctures did little to dampen the Sultans’ spirit, with signifi­cant partnerships and explosive hitting ensuring a challenging target was set. The innings saw a total of 7 extras, including 6 wides, contributing to the com­petitive score.