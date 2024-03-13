Rizwan, Johnson power Multan Sultans to 185/4 against Gladiators

LAHORE - Brilliant performances by Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Johnson Charles propelled the Multan Sultans to an impressive 185/4 in the 30th match of the HBL PSL 9 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday night.
The innings commenced with the Multan Sultans losing an early wicket, Yasir Khan, who fell for 12 runs, caught by Evans off the bowling of Mohammad Amir in the 3rd over. However, this early setback was quickly overshadowed by a masterclass in batting from Rizwan and Charles.
Rizwan, known for his strategic gameplay and resilience, crafted a magnificent 69 off 47 balls, a knock adorned with 1 four and 4 towering sixes. His partnership with Charles, who unleashed a blistering 53 off just 29 deliveries, featuring 6 fours and 3 sixes, was the cornerstone of the Sultans’ innings.
Usman Khan also contributed a valuable 21 runs, helping to stabilize the innings after the early loss. Iftikhar Ahmed’s cameo of 20 not out off 8 balls towards the end, including 2 fours and a six, along with Tayyab Tahir’s quick 3 not out, propelled the Sultans to their final tally.
Quetta Gladiators’ bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught, despite Mohammad Amir’s efforts, who finished with 2 wickets for 40 runs. Mohammad Wasim and Abrar Ahmed managed to claim one wicket each, but the Gladiators’ bowling attack was largely unable to thwart the Sultans’ charge. The fall of wickets at crucial junctures did little to dampen the Sultans’ spirit, with significant partnerships and explosive hitting ensuring a challenging target was set. The innings saw a total of 7 extras, including 6 wides, contributing to the competitive score.