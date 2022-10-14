Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Switzerland yesterday vowed to enhance ties as Switzerland’s New Ambassador to Pakistan Georg Steiner called on Foreign Min­ister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister hoped that the new ambassador of Switzerland will play his important role in strengthening the relations between the two countries in the fields of trade, cul­ture and tourism. He said Pakistan highly valued its partnership with Switzerland in economy, trade and commerce as well as in the sphere of socio-economic development and humanitarian assistance. He said the Swiss companies could invest in Pakistan’s tour­ism sector which had great potential to attract tour­ism traffic from across the globe. The Swiss envoy pledged to enhance cooperation with Pakistan