Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar as his special assistant on interior and legal affairs.

A notification was also issued by the Cabinet Division in this regard. Tarar was earlier serving as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Narcotics Control.

Earlier on July 28, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader was appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, which is equivalent to the status of a Federal Minister.

Tarar is the Deputy Secretary General of PML-N and had served as the Interior Minister and the Spokesperson of the Punjab Government in Hamza Shehbaz’s shortlived cabinet.