KP minister visits cattle markets, inspects facilities

PESHAWAR - Arshad Ayub Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, conducted visits to livestock markets in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Havelian, and Haripur tehsils on Saturday. He inspected facilities at these markets to ensure readiness for Eid-ul-Adha. The minister also visited Town Municipal Offices (TMA) in Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Havelian, instructing officials to maintain cleanliness in villages and cities. He revoked holidays for sanitation staff and demanded a comprehensive report on sanitation preparations for Eid-ul-Adha. He directed the Regional Municipal Officer Hazara to conduct monthly visits to all TMO offices in Hazara Division and submit performance reports regularly.