Monday, June 17, 2024
Largest Eid congregation to be held at Badshahi Masjid

Our Staff Reporter
June 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   Eid-ul-Azha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, Muslims around the world observe this significant occasion with prayers, animal sacrifice, feasts, and acts of charity today (Monday).

The citizens of Lahore are set to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s Sunnat by sacrificing animals as an act of obedience to Allah with great zeal following the Eid prayers today (Monday).  Eid-ul-Azha prayers will be offered  at various mosques across Lahore. The largest Eid prayer gathering in the city will be held at the Alamgiri Badshahi Masjid, where Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will lead the Eid prayer at 8.30 am. According to detailed schedule of prominent venues, Eid prayer at Jamia Masjid Data Darbar lead by Mufti Ramazan Sialvi will be held at 7:00 am. Simultaneously, Eid prayer will be offered  at Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Shah Jamal Achra at 7:00 am. Eid prayer will also be offered at Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir at 6:30 am. Meanwhile, Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Wazir Khan at 6:00 am.

Jamia Masjid Lohari gate will offer Eid sermon at 6:00 am. Jamia Masjid Darbar Shah Kamal will offer Eid prayer at 7:00 am. Eid prayer at Darbar Peer Makki is scheduled to be offered at 7:30 am. Eid prayer will be offered at Darbar Shah Abul Maali at 6:30 am. Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Noor Mori Gate at 6:15 am. Eid prayer will be held at Makki Masjid Anarkali at 5:15am. Eid prayers will be offered at Darbar Shah Muhammad Ghos at 7:00 am. Eid Namaz will be held at 6:30 am in Jama Masjid Nila Gonbad Anarkali. Eid prayer will be offered at Darbar Shah Inayat Qadri at 7:00 am. Eid prayer will be offered at Darbar Miran Hussain Zanjani at 7:00 am.  Eid prayer will be offered at Darbar Moj Darya Bukhari at 6:45 am. Eid prayer will be offered at Jamia Masjid Baiden Road at 7:00 a.m.

Eid prayer will be held at Jamia Masjid Shah Alami at 6:15 am. Eid prayer will be offered at Darbar Shah Shams Qadri at 6:30 am. The city administration has put in place comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of prayers, with enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of worshippers.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1718626243.jpg

