Deputy PM visits Jagran-2 Hydropower Plant in Neelum

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited today Jagran-2 Hydropower Plant under construction in Neelum district, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He was briefed on the progress of the construction of 50MW power plant.

He was briefed that the work on the Jagran-2 is proceeding as per the plan and that the construction will be completed in the year 2025.

Expressing satisfaction and appreciation at the progress of the project, the Deputy Prime Minister promised to take up the issue at the ECNEC to fast track the approvals through an early action.

The Deputy Prime Minister also met the Chinese engineers and Pakistani team working on the Jagran-2.

He conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Government for the engineers, technicians and workers employed in the project and assured full support and security of the for its timely completion.

He expressed the confidence that the project will contribute significantly towards electrical power generation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and bring benefits to the local population in terms of employment, education, agriculture, industrial development and tourism.