Eid ul Adha third day being celebrated with animals’ sacrifice

People on Wednesday continued sacrificing animals and taking part in festivities on the third day of Eid Al-Adha.

The Muslims celebrating Eidul Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The faithful are slaughtering their sacrificial animals in remembrance of Sunnat-e Ibrahimi on third day of the Eid.

Civic authorities of cities and towns have been on alert and have made special arrangements for disposal of offal and remains of slaughtered animals during three days of Eidul Adha.

The remains of sacrifice animals being taken in some areas of Karachi timely, while there are also complaints from some neighborhoods about the sanitary workers ignoring removal of offal resulting in unhygienic conditions for general public.

Eidul Adha is one of two Eid festivals observed by the Muslim faithful, to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his own son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The Pakistan government has announced a three-day holiday for Eid, from Monday to Wednesday.