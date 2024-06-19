Wednesday, June 19, 2024
One killed, four injured in separate robbery incidents

Web Desk
5:26 PM | June 19, 2024
Regional

Robbers killed a seller of sacrificial animals and injured four others in separate robbery incidents.

In Peoples Colony, three traders of sacrificial animals were returning home after selling their animals when two bandits on a bike plundered cash and mobile phones from the traders and fled by firing in the air.

As a result of their firing, a trader was killed on the spot and two others injured.

In Manawala, robbers shot at and injured a youngster during a robbery and fled after snatching cash and valuables from him.

The injured was identified as Mohsin. He was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

In Bahawalnagar, robbers injured two brothers during a robbery and plundered many traders in Tekh Mehal police jurisdiction. The robbers escaped after taking away cash and valuables from traders.

Having being informed, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the injured to hospital.

