PSX stays bullish, gains 107 points

ISLAMABAD-The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday and gained 107.28 points, showing growth of 0.23 percent, closing at 45,910.47 points against 45,803.19 points the previous trading day. A total of 117,145,448 shares were traded during the day as compared to 103,494,874 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs 4.110 billion against Rs 3.296 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 323 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 160 of them recorded gains and 136 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Yousuf Weaving with 11,645,500 shares at Rs 2.93 per share; SEARLR2 with 7,363,949 shares at Rs 0.77 per share and Bankislami Pak with 6,072,990 shares at Rs 15.08 per share.