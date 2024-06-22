CTD arrests 22 terrorists in several parts of Punjab

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claims to have arrested 22 terrorists in 152 intelligence-based operations in various parts of Punjab.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the CTD, several IBOs were carried out in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Attock, Chakwal, DG Khan, Lodhran, Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnagar and Muzaffargarh.

The spokesperson said that among the arrested terrorists, two belonged to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He revealed that a terrorist arrested in Attock was linked to the proscribed Al-Qaeda.

Moreover, explosives including three hand grenades, eight detonators, 32-foot protective fuse wire, one IED bomb, one prima cord, mobile phones and cash were also recovered from them.

Militants have been identified as Abdullah, Hameedullah, Kamal Khan, Allah Ditta, Nadeem, Manzar, Moazzam, Ramzan, Feroze Khan, Shoaib and Yasir. The militants were planning to launch attacks at some places, said the spokesperson.

He further stated that 743 combing operations were conducted in which 104 suspects were taken into custody. As many as 27,062 people were investigated during the operation.