Saturday, September 23, 2023
Commissioner’s Cup Table Tennis Tournament set to start on Oct 2 

STAFF REPORT
September 23, 2023
LAHORE - Under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, the inaugural Commissioner Karachi Cup Table Tennis Tournament 2023 is all set to begin on October 2. The event will take place at the recently constructed Commissioner Club, promising exciting competitions for both girls and boys. The individuals, who are eager to participate in the tournament, are encouraged to get in touch with the Sports Coordinator, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, at the Commissioner’s Office during office hours. The deadline for registration is Monday, September 25.

