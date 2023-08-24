CM Mohsin for ensuring provision of essential facilities at Children’s Hospital

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive visit to the Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.
Insufficient cleanliness arrangements with several wards having dysfunctional air conditioning systems greeted the chief minister on his arrival at the hospital. Also, the condition of both children and their attendants was distressing with parents expressing their concerns about being compelled to purchase essential medical supplies and surgical items from outside. The washrooms were found to be in deplorable conditions, and the bedsheets were not properly maintained. Parents expressed their dissatisfaction with the treatment delays and the need for repeated visits.
Expressing his dissatisfaction with the inadequate medical and other facilities, the chief minister issued a final warning to the medical director urging immediate actions to ensure the provision of essential facilities.
Mohsin Naqvi directed the medical director to conduct daily inspections of the wards and washrooms to enhance the facilities. During his visit to the cardiac ward, the mothers of two children, who were undergoing treatment, raised concerns about having to procure surgical items and medicines from outside sources. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his disappointment and instructed the hospital administration to reimburse the costs of these external purchases.
Furthermore, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Sub-Inspector Amanatullah, who was there for his son’s treatment. He inquired about the child’s health progress and directed the transfer of an air conditioner from the corridor to the endocrinology ward to enhance patients’ comfort.
Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the utilization of available bed sheets from storage and the prompt replacement of unclean sheets. He conducted inspections of various areas, including the OPD, reception counter.