CM Mohsin for ensuring provision of essential facilities at Children’s Hospital

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a compre­hensive visit to the Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

Insufficient cleanli­ness arrangements with several wards having dysfunctional air conditioning sys­tems greeted the chief minister on his ar­rival at the hospital. Also, the condition of both children and their attendants was distressing with par­ents expressing their concerns about being compelled to purchase essential medical sup­plies and surgical items from outside. The washrooms were found to be in de­plorable conditions, and the bedsheets were not properly maintained. Parents expressed their dis­satisfaction with the treatment delays and the need for repeated visits.

Expressing his dis­satisfaction with the inadequate medical and other facilities, the chief minister issued a final warning to the medical director urg­ing immediate actions to ensure the provision of essential facilities.

Mohsin Naqvi direct­ed the medical director to conduct daily inspec­tions of the wards and washrooms to enhance the facilities. During his visit to the car­diac ward, the moth­ers of two children, who were undergoing treatment, raised con­cerns about having to procure surgical items and medicines from outside sources. Moh­sin Naqvi expressed his disappointment and instructed the hospital administration to reim­burse the costs of these external purchases.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Sub-Inspector Amanatul­lah, who was there for his son’s treatment. He inquired about the child’s health progress and directed the trans­fer of an air condition­er from the corridor to the endocrinology ward to enhance pa­tients’ comfort.

Mohsin Naqvi em­phasized the utilization of available bed sheets from storage and the prompt replacement of unclean sheets. He con­ducted inspections of various areas, includ­ing the OPD, reception counter.