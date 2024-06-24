Monday, June 24, 2024
The True Purpose of University Education

June 24, 2024
In 2012, after completing my higher education and returning from Sweden, I sent a few pictures of my students to some of my Swedish colleagues. To this day, they jokingly tease me, saying it looks like my female students don’t trust me because they are hiding their faces from the camera. This anecdote highlights the cultural differences in educational environments and the varying expectations placed upon institutions of learning.

Jokes aside, the primary aim of a university should be to provide quality education, foster a culture of research, and train useful citizens. These core objectives ensure that universities serve as pillars of intellectual and social development, nurturing individuals who can contribute meaningfully to society. In contrast, our institutions often focus on gender segregation, preventing sin, and enforcing strict moral codes, making them more akin to religious seminaries than universities. Their priorities diverge significantly from the broader educational goals that define a university.

A university’s mission is to offer quality education that equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their chosen fields. This commitment to excellence is reflected in rigorous academic standards, diverse curricula, and a focus on critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Quality education also involves exposure to a variety of disciplines, fostering well-rounded intellectual development that prepares students to navigate and contribute to an increasingly complex world.

Research culture is another cornerstone of a university’s purpose. By promoting research, universities encourage innovation, discovery, and the advancement of knowledge. Research activities not only enhance the academic environment but also contribute to societal progress by addressing real-world problems and generating new insights. Universities that prioritize research cultivate an environment where inquiry and exploration are valued, leading to breakthroughs that benefit society at large.

Training useful citizens is a fundamental goal of university education. This involves not only imparting academic knowledge but also fostering ethical values, critical thinking, and civic responsibility. Universities aim to produce graduates who are not only experts in their fields but also socially conscious individuals capable of making positive contributions to their communities. This holistic approach to education ensures that students are prepared to engage with and address the social, economic, and environmental challenges of their time.

Gender segregation and moral policing perpetuate biases and restrict diverse learning environments, which are crucial for fostering tolerance and social cohesion. Conversely, universities aim to provide quality education, promote research, and train responsible citizens, embracing diversity and inclusion to advance knowledge and innovation. It is essential to distinguish between madrassas and universities, but this does not imply that universities contradict religious or cultural values. Rather, universities complement these values by fostering an environment where intellectual and social development can thrive alongside cultural and religious respect.

DR. INTIKHAB ULFAT,

Karachi.

