Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Another driving license centre set up at Mall Road

Agencies
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   In a bid to facilitate business community, a new driving license centre has been set up at The Mall, for issuing driving license to the traders as well as general public. Located at the Business Facilitation Centre, Al-Falah Building, Mall Road, the centre offers a range of services including trader learner permits, duplicate licenses, renewals and international licenses. Additionally, a license centre is already working at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries, catering to the specific needs of businessmen. Online service for driving licenses is also available, ensuring accessibility

Agencies

