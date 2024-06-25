Another driving license centre set up at Mall Road

LAHORE - In a bid to facilitate business community, a new driving license centre has been set up at The Mall, for issuing driving license to the traders as well as general public. Located at the Business Facilitation Centre, Al-Falah Building, Mall Road, the centre offers a range of services including trader learner permits, duplicate licenses, renewals and international licenses. Additionally, a license centre is already working at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries, catering to the specific needs of businessmen. Online service for driving licenses is also available, ensuring accessibility