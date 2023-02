Share:

QUETTA - A person, who was injured in the firing incident outside the session court of Quetta, succumbed to injuries ear­ly on Saturday. On Febru­ary 20, a person namely Au­rangzeb was shot outside the session court during a firing between two rival groups. Three people, in­cluding a policeman, were also injured in the firing. The body was handed over to the heirs after necessary medico-legal formalities.