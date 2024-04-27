KP Governor stresses for modern research in combating health issues

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday stressed the importance of modern research in combating global health issues during the opening ceremony of the 2nd International Conference on Health Research – 2024 (ICHR-24) here at Rehman Medical Institute (RMI).

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor commended the efforts of RMI and its founder, Prof Dr Muhammad Rehman, for contributions to healthcare and healthcare education in the region. The Governor hoped that the ICHR-24 will play an important role in addressing the country’s disease burden through research and innovation. He pledged his full support in fostering a research culture and overcoming challenges faced by the health research community.

“Modern research is fundamental in addressing the intricate health challenges we face today,” said Governor Haji Ghulam Ali. “I admire RMI’s commitment to improving the health sector through research and development.”

In his address, RMI Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Rehman said that RMI was the first modern hospital in the region, offering state-of-the-art healthcare facilities. He said that RMI has trained thousands of doctors and health technicians who are now serving hospitals not only in Peshawar but also across the country. Dr Rehman added that RMI is revolutionising health through research and innovation.

The 2nd ICHR-24 brings together over 800 researchers from Pakistan and abroad, including Qatar, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, and other countries. The three-day conference features research exhibits, scientific discussions, research corners, and workshops, showcasing advancements and innovations in the healthcare sector.

Governor Ghulam Ali also visited the research exhibits during the inauguration and interacted with students, acknowledging their efforts and encouraging them to continue seeking innovative solutions to healthcare challenges.

Organised by RMI and Rehman College of Dentistry (RCD), the conference will continue for three days, featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, and research presentations.

Meanwhile, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also presided over the 17th Meeting of KMU Senate along-with provincial Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah.

In recognition of exemplary service and dedication to health education and Public Health, the Senate conferred the esteemed title of Meritorious Professor BPS-22 upon Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, vice-chancellor of KMU, acknowledging his transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence.

The senate also approved solarisation of KMU campuses, HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 2023 and establishment of the directorate of sports and youth affairs. The senate referred the changes recommended by the anomaly committee, the establishment of the KMU Hospital Finance/Management Committee, and a joint Medical and Dental College with private hospitals to the standing committee to be presented in the next senate meeting.