Tuesday, February 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SP martyred, two terrorists killed in Mardan IBO

SP martyred, two terrorists killed in Mardan IBO
Web Desk
11:26 AM | February 27, 2024
National

 In yet another terrorism incident reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a Superintendent of Police (SP) Ijaz Khan was martyred while three other officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Mardan’s Zada Mata area in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The encounter erupted as law enforcement agencies engaged in a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists, leading to the martyrdom of SP Ijaz Khan.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesman confirmed the incident, adding that the brave SP fell victim to the terrorists’ indiscriminate firing.

The injured officials, including the DSP, were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

During the operation police forces retaliated against the terrorists, resulting in the neutralization of two wanted militants.

Sources within the police department disclosed that the operation was intelligence-driven, targeting terrorists in the Katling area of Mardan.

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy drone along LoC

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for the martyred SP Ijaz Khan were solemnly offered at the Police Lines, with District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan and other dignitaries from the law enforcement fraternity in attendance.

On the other hand, a police officer, Qaisar Khan, also embraced martyrdom after he was gunned down by motorcyclists on Monday night in Peshawar.

The funeral prayer of policeman Qaisar was performed at Malik Saad Police Lines. It was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashif Aftab Abbasi and other police officials.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1709011752.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024