PM Kakar begins UAE visit aims to bring in investment

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar landed in Abu Dhabi on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

UAE’s Minister of Justice Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi and Pakistani diplomatic officials welcomed the prime minister at Al Bateen Airport Abu Dhabi. During visit, the prime minister will meet president of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “This engagement will provide an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres including political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, defence and people-to- people relations,’ says an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The visit will include signing of Memorandums of Understanding between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas including investment cooperation in the sectors of Energy, Port Operations Projects, Waste Water Treatment, Food Security, Logistics, Mining, Aviation, as well as Banking and Financial Services.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and the UAE enjoy warm and long-standing fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday conveyed warm wishes to the Sikh community in Pakistan and around the world on 554th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak. “Warmest wishes to the Sikh community in Pakistan and worldwide as you celebrate the 554th birthday of baba Guru Nanak,” the prime minister wrote on X, formerly twitter. He said Guru Nanak’s teachings of love, peace, and equality were truly inspiring.