International conference held at Aror University Sukkur

KARACHI - The two-day International Conference on Interfaith Religious Diplomacy in the Indus Valley Civilization was held at Aror University Sukkur on 25th& 26th April, 2024. Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, Commissioner Sukkur, graced the inaugural session as the chief guest. Vice- Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahid Hussain Khand extended a warm welcome to all distinguished guests, speakers, and dignitaries, acknowledging their valuable contributions. Dr Khand appreciated the efforts of the organizing team for their insightful arrangements.

Keynote speaker Dr. Steven Bonta from the USA explored the Indus Valley Scripts in comparison with other languages. Prof. DrArbella Bhutto, VC Shaheed Allah BuxSoomro University, Jamshoro, Prof. Dr Tehmina Mangan, VC Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ramzan, VC Emerson University, Multan, Prof. Dr Rasool Bux Mahar, VC Benazir Bhutto the University of Technology and Skill Development, Khairpur Mirs, Prof. DrMadad Ali Shah, Pro VC IBA University Sukkur, and Prof. Dr Dur Muhammad Pathan, Pro-VC MUET, Khairpur campus highlighted the religious harmony and peaceful coexistence in Indus Valley Civilization.

Prof. Dr. Samreen Hussain, VC Dawood University, Karachi emphasized the significance of religious tourism in Pakistan, citing the acceptance of religious diversity fostered by the preservation of old shrines and traditions. Mola Bux Dharejo, DC Sukkur, shared insights on the formation of the “Interfaith Harmony Committee” by the Sukkur administration. In conclusion, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi commended the Vice-Chancellor and his team for organizing conference, highlighting message of love and peace conveyed by Sufi saints and poets like Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. The conference featured technical sessions on various related themes and concluded with a gala dinner & musical night. The second day began with keynote speeches by Dr. Prem Sagar Menghwar, from the University of Virginia, USA, Dr. Saeed Ahmed Rid, and Dr. Abdul Razzaque Channa. Dr Menghwar discussed lessons modern businesses can learn from the Business in the Indus Valley, while Dr Saeed Ahmed Rid traced the politics of nationalism and the Indus Valley Civilization. Dr. Abdul Razzaque Channa presented research on the portrayal of Sindhi women in textbooks.