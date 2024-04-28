Sunday, April 28, 2024
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians near Jenin: army

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians near Jenin: army
Agencies
April 28, 2024
JENIN, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES   -  Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian men at a military post near the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the army and Palestinian officials reported. The incident occurred when several militants arrived in a vehicle and fired at soldiers stationed at the Salem military post at the entrance to Jenin, the army said in a statement.

“The soldiers, who were pre-positioned due to several similar past incidents, eliminated two terrorists,” the army said. Palestinian authorities in Ramallah identified the two men killed at the military post as Mustafa Sultan Abed, 21, and Ahmed Muhammad Shawahna, 20. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said Israeli forces withheld their bodies after denying medics access to them, adding two other men had been hospitalised after being wounded. Later on Saturday, residents of Sultan Abed’s village of Kfardan held a march paying tribute to him, an AFP correspondent reported.

The mourners included several gunmen who fired in the air. “I am proud of my son’s martyrdom... but the pain I feel in my heart as a father is impossible to comprehend or bear,” said Sultan Abed’s father. Abu Nissan, a local commander of Al- Quds Brigade, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, said the militants were not “shaken” by the killing. “He is not the first martyr, nor he will be the last. We all are martyrs,” he told AFP. Israeli forces regularly carry out raids in and around Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp, a hub of militant groups. The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has seen a surge in violence for more than a year, particularly since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on October 7. At least 491 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers across the West Bank since October 7, according to Palestinian officials.

Agencies

