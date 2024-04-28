PHDEC conducts webinar on potato

LAHORE - Pakistan is among the top 15 largest producers of potato in the world with annual production of 8 MMT. The country ranks 8th in the export with annual export of $216 million (FY 2022-2023). The supply of Pakistani potatoes to Russia in the financial year 2022-2023 amounted to 10.3 thousand tons worth $3.04 million. Deliveries of Pakistani potatoes to Russia during 8 months of 2023-2024 reached 1.43 thousand tons worth $0.4 million. In terms of quantity, the supply of Pakistani potatoes to Russia during 8 months of financial year decreased by 68.61%, whereas in value terms the supply dropped by 75.22% as compared to 2022-2023.

Taking the cognizance of the situation, PHDEC took the issue on board and conducted a webinar on the topic of “Managing Quality Issues in Potato Exports to Global Markets: Focus on to Address the Green Potatoes and Black Heart Disease”. The aim of the webinar was to bring the maximum of the stakeholders on board to discuss the issue of “Green Potatoes and Black Heart Disease”. Expert from Korea Program on International Agricultural (KOPIA, Pakistan) was invited to shed light on the causes, spread, effect and management of the Potato Greening and Black Heart Disease, and to present suitable remedial measures. Target audiences of the webinar were, potato exporters, progressive growers, R&D and private companies. Dr. Khalid Farooq, Seed Potato Expert, Korea Program on International Agricultural (KOPIA, Pakistan) presented the pictorial fact sheet for Green Potatoes and Black Heart Disease. During his presentation, he briefed about the symptoms, causes, biochemical reasons and consumer perception for said diseases. He stated that green potato disease may be controlled by managing light conditions & temperature, coating tubers and by using modified atmosphere & light protective bags.

He further added that potato black heart disease originates because of physiological disorder and this disease is mainly known as a storage, transit and market disease caused by poor oxygen relation leading to dark necrotic cavities. He stated that the center of the affected tissue of potato becomes dark grey to black in an irregular pattern indicating necrosis. Timely and proper irrigation, application of calcium rich fertilizer like gypsum and limestone, maintaining adequate ventilation during transport & storage to avoid asphyxiation are remedial measures for black heart disease. A large number of participants from potato exporters, growers, processors, R&D and academia participated in the webinar and appreciated the PHDEC’s initiative of conducting the webinar on an important topic of Managing Quality Issues in Potato Exports to Global Markets. Participants suggested that organizing physical activities would be more fruitful for stakeholders.