75th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Sarwar Shaheed (NH) observed

ISLAMABAD - The 75th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Mu­hammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider (NH) was observed on Thursday. Di­rector General Rawalpindi Garrison Security Affairs laid a floral wreath at Cap­tain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed’s mausoleum in his native town Sanghori, Gujjar Khan, according to an ISPR press release. It said a smartly turned-out contin­gent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour. People from different walks of life, civil and military of­ficials and relatives of Shu­hada attended the wreath-laying ceremony.