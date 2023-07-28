Friday, July 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

75th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Sarwar Shaheed (NH) observed

75th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Sarwar Shaheed (NH) observed
Staff Reporter
July 28, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The 75th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Mu­hammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider (NH) was observed on Thursday. Di­rector General Rawalpindi Garrison Security Affairs laid a floral wreath at Cap­tain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed’s mausoleum in his native town Sanghori, Gujjar Khan, according to an ISPR press release. It said a smartly turned-out contin­gent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour. People from different walks of life, civil and military of­ficials and relatives of Shu­hada attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1690432697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023