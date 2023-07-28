75th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Sarwar Shaheed (NH) observed

ISLAMABAD - The 75th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider (NH) was observed on Thursday. Director General Rawalpindi Garrison Security Affairs laid a floral wreath at Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed’s mausoleum in his native town Sanghori, Gujjar Khan, according to an ISPR press release. It said a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour. People from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shuhada attended the wreath-laying ceremony.