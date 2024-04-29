Five persons killed, eight injured due to rains in KP

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday issued a report on the loss of lives and property due to rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the last two days, in which five people died and eight were injured.

According to the report, three men and two women died, while five children, two men and one woman, were injured. A total of 14 houses were damaged, of which one was completely damaged and 13 were partially damaged. Due to heavy rains, life and financial accidents took place in different districts of Bajaur, Batagram, Mansehra, Buner, Dir Upper, and Lower. All highways and link roads in the province have been opened for all types of traffic. Relief activities are ongoing in the rain-affected districts by PDMA and all related agencies.

Rains are likely to continue intermittently until April 30. PDMA had issued a letter to all the district administrations on April 24 to stay alert and take preemptive measures. PDMA’s Emergency Operation Center is fully functional, so people should report any untoward incident to 1700. According to initial reports, 7 people were buried under the debris and on receiving the information, Rescue 1122 disaster and medical teams reached the spot and started rescue operations. The medical and disaster teams of Rescue 1122 recovered 3 women and four children on the spot, the Rescue 1122 official said. The injured were given first aid and shifted to the hospital. One woman died on the spot while the other was confirmed dead by doctors at the hospital, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of five people in rain related incidents here on Sunday. In a message, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for speedy recovery of those injured in these accidents. The Chief Minister has also announced financial assistance to the affected families and directed the concerned authorities to take necessary action in this regard.

Timely relief should be ensured to the affected families, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur said.

He said best medical care should be provided to the injured.

A detailed report of the loss of life and property across the province should be submitted, Ali Amin Gandapur directed.

In this hour of sorrow, the provincial government is with the victims, Chief Minister said in his message.

The victims will not be left alone and will be given all possible support, Ali Amin Gandapur assured the bereaved families.