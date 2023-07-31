BB’s wax figure unveiled at Dubai museum

DUBAI - A wax figure of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai on Sunday.

According to Gulf News, Benazir’s wax figure is the first of a Pakistani personality at the museum’s Dubai location. It features the ex-premier in a traditional green shalwar kameez and white dupatta. Benazir’s son and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attended the unveiling of the figure along with other dignitaries and diplomats.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bilawal said his mother was a “symbol of democracy, freedom and equal rights for women across the world” and portrayed the progressive face of Pakistan.

“We have a close attachment to this city and country. We are immensely grateful that the memory of our mother, Benazir Bhutto, is being honoured here in the form of this wax statue,” he added.

Bilawal landed in Dubai earlier today on a one-day official visit.

During his visit, the foreign minister would also discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Pakistan and UAE in a meeting with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Office said.

He would also offer condolences to the UAE leadership on the demise of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, brother of UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.