Thursday, August 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FG educational institutions reopen after summer vacations  

APP
August 03, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi - The academic activities resumed at Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) as the schools and colleges reopened after summer vacations.

FGEI spokesman, Wajid Masood, said summer vacations had started from June 3, whereas, the institutions have resumed operations. He further said that the FGEI had closed their institutions in connection with the summer season every year to avoid the harsh impacts of heatwaves and rising temperatures on the students.

On the other hand, private and government educational institutions have started preparations to celebrate Independence Day.

Flag hoisting ceremonies, seminars, independence walks, folksong performances, dramas on the struggle for freedom as well as photographic, painting, poetry and debate competitions have been planned. On August 14, special prayers will be offered for the peace and prosperity of the country, while national flags will be hoisted on government and school buildings. 

IHC quashes ‘obscene’ photoshoot case

Besides, different functions will be organised at schools to educate students about the historic background of the Pakistan Movement.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1690954531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023