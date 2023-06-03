KP IGP directs to ensure protection of life of general public

Peshawar - The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, has issued strict directives to police high-ups to intensify the ongoing campaign against proclaimed offenders, narcotics peddlers, and illegal arms dealers to ensure the safety and security of the general public.

In a video conference held at CPO Peshawar on Friday, the Inspector General of Police discussed the law and order situation with the Regional Police Officers from various regions. The meeting was attended by Additional IG Police Operations, Special Branch, CCPO Peshawar, and DIG Operations.

During the conference, the Regional Police Officers briefed the IGP on their efforts against proclaimed offenders, narcotics peddlers, and the implementation of the National Action Plan during the first four months of the current year.

It was reported that a highly effective campaign was launched against narcotics and illegal weapons, resulting in the recovery of a significant amount of contraband. The police seized a total of 9333.755 kg of narcotics, including 7736.275 kg of Charas, 482.273 kg of Opium, 551.660 kg of Heroin, 563.547 kg of Ice, and 5700 bottles of liquor.

Furthermore, a substantial cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the same period, including 815 Rifles, 2295 Shot Guns, 14722 Pistols, 440122 Cartridges, 1079 Kalashnikovs, 148 Kalakovs, 111 Hand Grenades, 5 Sten guns, 2 Pashpasha, 1 Rocket Launcher, 154 Detonators, 1234 Dynamites, and 3 Bombs.

Under the National Action Plan, a total of 6452 Search & Strike operations were conducted, leading to the arrest of 29855 criminals. Additionally, 6171 arms and 148243 rounds were recovered during these operations. The police also carried out inspections of 12058 houses and 3573 hotels, resulting in the registration of 3837 cases against violators.

Moreover, 23661 snap-checking operations were conducted, leading to the detention of 35087 suspects. During these operations, 6174 arms and 160348 rounds were recovered. Additionally, 1078 illegal Afghan nationals were detained for lacking legal documents, and 1063 cases were registered against them under the Foreign Act.