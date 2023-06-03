PTI women workers deny Imran’s claims of rape in jail

LAHORE - The women workers and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) arrested in connection with the May 9 vandalism Friday rejected their party’s claims of alleged mistreatment and sexual assault in custody.
Following their arrest, party chief Imran Khan had claimed that women supporters were being "molested and harassed" during custody and urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to intervene and take notice of the matter. During their appearance in court on Friday, the women workers confirmed that they were not being mistreated in jail. However, they said that keeping them in jail was unfair as they had not done anything wrong and should not have been jailed.
They also told reporters that the biggest humiliation is that women are picked up at night from their homes. Women should not be subjected to such cases. Sarwar Road police Friday presented at least PTI workers involved in the arson attack on Jinnah House on May 9, before the Lahore anti terrorism court (ATC). The PTI activists denied allegations made by party chairman Imran Khan that PTI activists were being subjected to torture during detention. The anti-terrorism court held a case hearing of the attack on Jinnah House. After completion of the identification parade, investigating officer Inspector Muhammad Sarwar presented the accused persons before the ATC judge. PTI leader Alia Hamza, party activists Sanam Javed and Tayyaba Raja and others were among the women accused who were presented before the court. Following the hearing of the case, these women leaders of PTI denied the rumors of possible abuse maltreatment and rape within the jail premises. In a video that went viral on social media upon their return from the appearance in ATC, Raja and Sana can be heard saying that they were not subjected to abuse or ill-treatment in jail, but said they had not done anything wrong and keeping them in detention falls under the category of abuse itself.