LAHORE - The Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Saturday claimed to have arrested five women terrorists of Daesh during the security op­erations in Lahore and Sheikhupura.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the ter­rorists were arrested in Intelligence Based Oper­ations (IBOs) in Lahore and Sheikhupura. Three women were arrested from Lahore while two were arrested from Sheikhupura. Banned litera­ture, cash, weapons and mobile phones were also recovered from them.