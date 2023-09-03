IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

LAHORE - The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP) has welcomed the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reduce the time period for delimitation and give new plan for announcement of new election schedule as soon as possible and expressed satisfac­tion over this step. It has been further hoped that in the future, the Election Commission will also take de­cisions in consultation with the political parties and find the best solution. President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan in his statement has appre­ciated the mutual consultation of Election Commis­sion held with political parties and called it a good omen. He said that the continuation of the democrat­ic process in the country is necessary and his Party will support the holding of general elections as soon as possible. President IPP further said that there is no doubt that the ambiguities related to the general elections should have been removed for the better future of the country and the stability of the economy and the recent decisions of the Election Commission will certainly help in this regard. Aleem Khan said that Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will take part in the general elections on the basis of its manifesto and will field strong candidates from each constituency to attain full success. He said that the upcoming elec­tions will be on strengthening the economy, reduc­ing inflation and solving the problems faced by the common man and the his Party will present the best strategy for this purpose. President Istehkam-e-Pak­istan Party Aleem Khan also expressed the expecta­tion that all political parties will play a responsible role and the country’s politics will be carried forward in a positive and polite manner.