Governor visits Kohat’s King Bazar, Chamber of Commerce

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday embarked on a sudden visit to Kohat’s renowned King Bazar, eliciting expressions of joy from the local business community and residents.

The Governor strolled through King Gate in the central bazar, engaging in informal interactions with shopkeepers and traders.

He took the opportunity to gain insights into the issues and challenges faced by the business community. The impromptu visit took the form of a procession as Governor’s presence in King Gate Bazar triggered spontaneous celebrations. Local residents, children, and traders took pictures, showered petals and adorned him with garlands.

Witnessing the Governor casually mingling with the public in the market brought genuine happiness to the people. This spontaneous interaction showcased strong public relations between the Governor and the local community and business fraternity.

Later, the Governor participated in the event organised by the Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

President of Kohat Chamber, Arshad Hayat, founder member Rashid Paracha and other members warmly welcomed the Governor.

During the ceremony, the Chamber’s representatives presented suggestions related to the advancement of the national industry and highlighted challenges faced by the business community.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor emphasised the integral connection between the country’s economic progress and industrial growth.

There is a current demand for facilitating the business class, and Governor Haji Ghulam Ali expressed the commitment of federal and provincial governments to promote investment in the country.

He assured that all necessary facilities are being provided to the business community for the advancement of national industry and trade.