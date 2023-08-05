PTI expels its eight Sindh MPAs for violating party discipline

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expelled its eight members of Sindh Assembly from its ranks for vi­olating the party policy by voting for replacing the opposition leader in the provincial legislature.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Fri­day issued the termination notices of the PTI’s dis­sident members of provincial assembly (MPAs).

The basic membership of their party was terminat­ed after their failure to provide satisfactory replies to the show-cause notices issued to them. Those ex­pelled from the party included Bilal Ahmad, Karim Bux Gabol, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Omar Omari, Ms Ra­bia Azfar Nizami, Sachanand Lakhwani Sachal, San­jay Gangwani and Syed Imran Ali Shah. The lawmak­ers were served with show cause notices on July 29 but they did not provide satisfactory replies with­in the given stipulated time regarding their partic­ipation in voting for replacing opposition leader in Sindh Assembly. On July 26, Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQMP) lawmaker Rana Ansar had become the first-ever woman Leader of the Opposi­tion in the Sindh Assembly replacing PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh. She had grabbed the position with the support of 39 opposition MPAs including nine PTI lawmakers that defected from the party.