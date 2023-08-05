PTI expels its eight Sindh MPAs for violating party discipline

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expelled its eight members of Sindh Assembly from its ranks for violating the party policy by voting for replacing the opposition leader in the provincial legislature.
PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Friday issued the termination notices of the PTI’s dissident members of provincial assembly (MPAs).
The basic membership of their party was terminated after their failure to provide satisfactory replies to the show-cause notices issued to them. Those expelled from the party included Bilal Ahmad, Karim Bux Gabol, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Omar Omari, Ms Rabia Azfar Nizami, Sachanand Lakhwani Sachal, Sanjay Gangwani and Syed Imran Ali Shah. The lawmakers were served with show cause notices on July 29 but they did not provide satisfactory replies within the given stipulated time regarding their participation in voting for replacing opposition leader in Sindh Assembly. On July 26, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) lawmaker Rana Ansar had become the first-ever woman Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly replacing PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh. She had grabbed the position with the support of 39 opposition MPAs including nine PTI lawmakers that defected from the party.