Fazl demands security amid fears of terror attacks ahead of elections

LAHORE - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Tuesday expressed doubts regarding the upcoming general elections scheduled for February next year as he called for ensuring a conducive environment for the electioneering.

While speaking to reporters after participating in a meet­ing of Wifaqul Madaris Al-Arabia (WMA) here, Maulana stated that two provinces, KPK and Balochistan, are currently grappling with terrorism, and areas like Dera Ismail Khan Tank, and Lucky Marwat lack adequate police presence, resulting in the martyrdom of his par­ty workers. He questioned the feasibility of con­ducting elections in a situation of unrest adding that while his party was prepared for the polls, a conducive environment must be ensured for the elections. Responding to a query, Maulana men­tioned a collaborative movement with the Nawaz League and stated that they would now engage in seat adjustments with them. Criticising Imran Khan’s party, he characterised it as not a party but a deflated balloon, alleging that individuals whose loyalties were forcibly being changed now were brought into PTI in the past from other parties.

Fazl also questioned the possibility of a success­ful political campaign in these circumstances. He, however, clarified that his remarks don’t mean that the party wants deferral of the polls.

In response to a question about the next prime minister, Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted that the prime minister would be determined by the will of the people. He emphasised his party’s com­mitment to principles and a desire to adhere to ethical standards. Maulana Fazlur Rehman also called for the removal of obstacles in the Madrasa system and advocated for the introduction of a law for the registration of madaris.