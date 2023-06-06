IHC bars airing court remarks about recovery of Akbar’s brother

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday banned the airing of court remarks in a case related to recov­ery of Shahzad Akbar’s brother.

IHC judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani conducted hearing of the case of Murad Akbar’s recovery and said that only the written verdict of the court would be aired.

The IHC bench said that only the written verdict of the court will be aired and neither the name nor the picture of the judge will be dis­played. He added that it will be con­tempt of court otherwise.

The judge said that he is writing to Pakistan Electronic Media Regu­latory Authority (Pemra) in this re­gard. He continued that if there is a violation, the licence of the TV chan­nel will be cancelled.

The additional attorney gen­eral, Inspector General of police (IGP) Islamabad and the interior secretary appeared before the court.

The IHC bench wrote in its order that in compliance of order of this court, the Secretary Ministry of In­terior & Inspector General of Po­lice, Islamabad have put appear­ance and submitted copy of FIR No.443 dated 02.6.2023 u/s 147, 149, 170, 171 PPC PS Shalimar, Is­lamabad registered against those persons who used police uniforms and abducted the detenue Mir­za Murad Akbar which has been placed on record.

He added that the Inspector Gen­eral of Police, Islamabad undertakes to investigate the matter under his own supervision in order to recov­er the detenue by all means. He also ensured this Court that Islamabad Police shall proceed against those culprits who have used uniforms of Islamabad Police.

According to the court order, the counsel for the petitioner placed copy of press conference of Special Assistant to Prime Minister dated 03.6.2023 who confirmed that the detenue is under custody. When con­fronted, Secretary Ministry of Interi­or & Inspector General of Police, Is­lamabad contend that they are not aware of the said press conference. Even Inspector General of Police, Is­lamabad stated at the bar that vid­eo clips recorded by family members of the detenue have not been shared with the Police. It added, “Keeping in view the above position, the petition­er is directed to record his statement with the investigation officer and also hand over the copies of both the video clips to the IO whereafter the IO shall investigate the matter in ac­cordance with law in both these FIRs and may also look into the statement given by SAPM in the same case and shall submit a concise report to the Secretary, Ministry of Interior for his input and appropriate actions. The Inspector General of Police, Islam­abad shall ensure the protection of the detenue family by all means.”