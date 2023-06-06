May 9 vandalism exposes evil face of attackers: Sajid Turi

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Overseas Pa­kistanis and Humans Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday said that May 9 van­dalism had exposed the evil face of the attackers and elements in­volved in the ransacking of nation­al installations could not escape from the law.

He strongly condemned the ran­sacking of public, government and defence installations on May 9 and 10 and said that the burning of Radio Pakistan Peshawar’s his­toric building showed that the at­tackers had “no regard for cultural heritage and media.”

He expressed these views dur­ing his visit to the burnt building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar and expressed solidarity with employ­ees of the national broadcaster and Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation.

Sajid Turi said the ransacking and burning of Radio Pakistan Pe­shawar, Jinnah House Lahore and defence installations on May 9-10 exposed the barbaric mindsets of the rioters.

He said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had raised the slo­gan of “Pakistan Khapay” after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto Sha­heed in 2007 and PPP had always raised the national flag sky high.

The federal minister said the de­struction and damages of the May 9 vandalism were beyond immi­gration and the culprits could not escape from the clutches of law.

He said Radio Pakistan Pesha­war was a historic station estab­lished on March 6, 1935, from where the announcement of Paki­stan’s independence was aired on midnight of August 13-14, 1947. Sajid Turi said he would talk to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto about the devastations caused to the Ra­dio Pakistan Peshawar’s building and announced five motorcycles for the national broadcaster.

Later, talking to APP, the feder­al minister said that the govern­ment in the last year had sent over 9,50,000 skilled labourers abroad for employment. The minister said the death grant of overseas Paki­stanis had been increased from Rs600,000 to Rs800,000 and the dowery grant from Rs400,000 to Rs600,000.

Sajid Turi said that 800,000 chil­dren of overseas Pakistanis and 62,000 students of other Pakistan­is were enrolled in his ministry schools. He said many politicians were approaching the leaderships of the Pakistan People’s Party to join the party and senior parlia­mentarians like Dr Haider Ali and Usman Lala had joined PPP and expressed full confidence in the leadership of PPP Chairman Bil­awal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The minister said that land had been required for the construction of Parachinar University and work on the project would start soon.

Later, the federal minister went around different sections of the burnt building of Radio Pakistan and APP Offices.

The minister was briefed about the devastations caused to both national organisations. He was also informed about the burnt au­ditorium of Abdul Qayyum Khan and Chaghi model mountains de­stroyed by the violent mob on May 9, 2023. The minister said that PPP stands with employees of both the organisations and the histor­ic building would be rehabilitated more beautifully than before.