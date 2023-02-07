Share:

Islamabad-Pakistan is all set to import additional 100MW electricity from the neighbouring Iran as National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed the construction of the transmission line from Polan to Gwadar.

The evacuation of additional 100MW power through new transmission line will be started through this transmission line in the next few days, said NTDC in a statement issued here. NTDC has completed the transmission line project for the import of 100MW additional electricity from Iran as deposit work of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), an official source told The Nation.

The transmission line project has been completed at the cost of 10 million Euro, the source in the Power Division said. In June 2022, Pakistan and Iran had signed an agreement for the import of 100MW additional electricity from Tehran. The infrastructure for the supply of additional electricity on the Iranian side has already been completed; however, related infrastructure on the Pakistan’s side was missing which has now been completed. Polan is in Iran and it is 51-km from Pakistan’s border, the source added. Initially, to meet the demand of the border areas of Balochistan, the agreement between Pakistan and Iran was signed in 2002, for the import of 34MW electricity in 2002, which was increased to 73MW and finally it has been enhanced to more than 100MW. The total demand of Makran division is around 150MW and Pakistan is already importing 100MW electricity from Iran and Quetta Electricity Supply Company is supplying it to Makran division through 132kV transmission line. With the evacuation of additional 100MW, the total electricity import from Iran will reach to 200MW.

This import of additional power from Iran will be beneficial for the people of Gwadar and Makran division in terms of power adequacy, reduction in load-shedding and will increase the confidence of the key business players and investors to tap the opportunities provided by the Gwadar region for their potential businesses. Beside the import of electricity from Iran, the government is also working on 300MW Gwadar Coal Power Project and supply from national grid to meet the future increase demand of the port city.