IHC to hear Imran petition against Toshakhana case today

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will today resume hearing in Imran Khan’s petition challenging the maintainability of criminal proceedings against him in the Toshakhana case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of different petitions wherein the court had already issued stay orders against the indictment proceedings against PTI chief Imran Khan
In this matter, Khan also filed a petition challenging the maintainability of criminal proceedings against him in the Toshakhana (gift repository) case. Besides staying the proceedings on the last hearing, the IHC Chief Justice also issued notices to the ECP and other respondents.
It was May 10 when Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar indicted the PTI chief, rejecting objections raised by Khan’s lawyers who had boycotted the proceedings. The ECP had filed a complaint at the lower court seeking proceedings under criminal law for not disclosing information related to the gifts the former prime minister received during his time in office.