Thursday, June 08, 2023
IHC to hear Imran petition against Toshakhana case today

Shahid Rao
June 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will today resume hearing in Imran Khan’s petition challenging the maintainability of criminal proceedings against him in the Toshakhana case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hear­ing of different petitions wherein the court had al­ready issued stay orders against the indictment proceedings against PTI chief Imran Khan

In this matter, Khan also filed a petition chal­lenging the maintainability of criminal proceed­ings against him in the Toshakhana (gift reposito­ry) case. Besides staying the proceedings on the last hearing, the IHC Chief Justice also issued no­tices to the ECP and other respondents.

It was May 10 when Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar indicted the PTI chief, reject­ing objections raised by Khan’s lawyers who had boycotted the proceedings. The ECP had filed a complaint at the lower court seeking proceedings under criminal law for not disclosing informa­tion related to the gifts the former prime minis­ter received during his time in office.

Shahid Rao

